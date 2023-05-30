Beloved matriarch of Silver Lake taqueria dies after being hit by a car

Family, buddies and consumers are mourning the loss of Maria Esther Valdiva, the matriarch of a fashionable Silver Lake taqueria, after she was once struck by a car closing week and died a number of days later.

The incident came about on May 22, at round 1 p.m., on the intersection Cross Street and Glendale Boulevard in Echo Park.

“I feel horrible. I can’t believe it at times. I have moments where I just break down,” Irma Gonzalez, Valdiva’s daughter, informed KTLA.

Gonzalez mentioned she’s used to strolling into paintings at Tacos Delta and seeing her mom.

“My mom was more than a mom,” she said. “We saw her every day. We worked with her every day.”

Valdiva had labored at Tacos Delta because the day it opened in 1981. She was once the mummy of 4 youngsters, had 14 grandchildren and one nice grandchild. Her daughter mentioned that Valdiva was once nonetheless very energetic and on the time of the crash, she’d had her baggage packed for a ladies’ travel to Cabo.

“My mom was healthy. My mom was full of life,” Gonzalez mentioned. “She wasn’t just any grandma…very independent woman, (a) strong woman.”

After Valdiva failed to select up her grandchildren from faculty closing Monday, her children grew involved. They discovered her within the clinic affected by serious head accidents. She died two days later.

“They took my mom. They took a grandma away from her grandchildren,” her daughter mentioned. “Our life is upside down.”

Customers were preventing by Tacos Delta, a Silver Lake landmark, and leaving flora and playing cards. Valdiva was once cherished by the ones locally who knew her.