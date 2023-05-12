Belly dancing, Broward-based Gabby B on beats and bullying – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

You can find a plethora of cultural sounds from world wide when taking note of the song of Gabby B, a South Florida artist. We lately stuck up along with her at Markee Music Studios in Deerfield Beach to be told extra about her distinctive sound.

Gabby B’s song is influenced a great deal by way of geography.

Gabby B: “My sound is comprised of a mix of cultural elements from various countries where I have lived, such as Brazil, France, Canada, and here in South Florida. I enjoy blending different cultural sounds together to create a pop song.”

Living in South Florida supplies Gabby B with an abundance of inspiration for her song.

Gabby B: “I feel at home here, and the tropical vibe aligns with my artistic style. The Miami style of music fits me super well, with the dancing and all of that.”

Moving round comes naturally to the 23-year-old artist, who may be knowledgeable at belly-dancing. But there may be extra intensity to Gabby B than simply dancing and grooving.

She tackles critical topics in her song, similar to bullying in her newest unmarried “One Too Many.”

Gabby B, making a song: “One too many disappointments/one too many branded as a castaway/blamed for the mistakes you’ve made.”

In addition to her tune, she has additionally written a e-book for youngsters about her personal reports with bullying known as “Gabby B and her new School Adventures.”

Gabby B: “I have young fans, and I want them to know that if they’re going through the same thing, they can read my story and see where I am now and be inspired to pursue their dreams.”

The age-old query in relation to songwriting is: what comes first – the song or the lyrics? For Gabby B, the solution is slightly easy.

Gabby B: “The beat and vibe determine the direction of the song. That’s where my energy flows as an artist.”

