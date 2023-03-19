Belle Starr, aka ‘Bandit Queen,’ lived colorful life of crime

In the overdue 1800s, Belle Starr was once a infamous feminine outlaw in America’s Old West. Her shut buddies integrated the mythical American outlaws Cole Younger and Frank and Jesse James. Her recognition, the newness of being a feminine outlaw, and her violent, mysterious dying ended in her being referred to as “The Bandit Queen.”

Belle Starr was once born Myra Maybelle Shirley close to Carthage, Mo., on Feb. 5, 1848. Her father was once John R. Shirley, a farmer who later owned a neighborhood inn. Her mom, twenty years more youthful than her husband, was once Eliza Hatfield Shirley, who was once associated with the Hatfield circle of relatives of the notorious Hatfield-McCoy feud.

- Advertisement -

As a kid, Myra Shirley attended Carthage Female Academy. She loved the outside and horseback using, turning into a greater rider than most ladies of her time. Among Shirley’s youth buddies in Missouri was once Cole Younger, who after the Civil War joined neighbors Frank and Jesse James in robbing trains, stagecoaches and banks. Fleeing the regulation, they on occasion concealed at the Shirley farm, and the teenage Shirley become influenced through their life of crime.

In 1866, she married some other youth acquaintance, James C. Reed, the son of Solomon Reed, a filthy rich native farmer. James and Myra Reed had two kids — daughter Rosie Lee, referred to as “Pearl,” and son James Edwin, referred to as “Eddie.” After attempting unsuccessfully to change into a farmer, her husband joined with the Starr extended family, an outlaw Cherokee circle of relatives in Indian Territory who stole horses, rustled livestock and bootlegged whiskey.

James Reed was once accused of theft in 1874, and Myra Reed was once accused of being an partner. They fled to Texas and he was once killed whilst seeking to get away the government. After his dying, Myra Reed joined the Starr extended family and lived in Indian Territory west of Fort Smith. She married one of them, Samuel Starr, in 1880, at which level she started calling herself “Belle.” She was once mentioned to behave as a entrance for bootleggers and harbor fugitives.

- Advertisement -

With Fort Smith having the closest courtroom of regulation, she got here to the eye of Judge Isaac Parker, who was once referred to as the “Hanging Judge” for his serious sentences. On Nov. 9, 1882, she and Sam Starr had been charged within the U.S. Commissioner’s Court at Fort Smith with the larceny of two horses. On March 8, 1883, a jury returned a in charge verdict, and Judge Parker sentenced the Starrs to a 12 months in jail. After arranging the care of her kids with buddies and family members, they had been transported from Fort Smith to Detroit on a railroad jail automotive, the place Belle was once the one lady amongst 19 different convicts. The excellent habits of the Starrs in jail ended in their unlock inside of 9 months.

After the 1886 dying of Sam Starr in a gunfight, Belle and one of his family members, Jim July Starr (often referred to as Bill July), started dwelling in combination and introduced their common-law marriage beneath Cherokee customized. Some assets say Belle made up our minds to do that to care for possession of her assets on Cherokee land.

At first, she was once suspected each time neighbors’ horses and livestock disappeared or when it was once believed she was once harboring criminals, however she was once now not convicted. She settled right into a rather quiet life, saying that fugitives had been now not welcome at her house, and was once recognized to assist her neighbors once they had been sick. She continuously visited Fort Smith, posed for one of her a number of pictures there, and advised the Fort Smith Elevator newspaper, “I regard myself as a woman who has seen much of life.”

- Advertisement -

Starr’s life ended when she was once shot within the again as she returned from a basic retailer to her ranch. She died on Feb. 3, 1889. Though suspects integrated an outlaw with whom she was once feuding; a former lover; her husband and her personal son, the killer of Belle Starr was once by no means known.

She was once buried on her ranch close to these days’s Eufaula Dam in Oklahoma. Her tombstone was once engraved with a bell, a celebrity and her horse in addition to a poem attributed through some assets to her daughter Pearl, who lived a lot of the remaining of her life in Fort Smith and Van Buren; then again, the poem presentations up on many tombstones in Arkansas. Starr become a legend in “dime novels,” starting in 1889 with “Belle Starr, the Bandit Queen: Or the Female Jesse James” through reporter Richard Okay. Fox. She was once additionally the topic of motion pictures comparable to 1941’s “Belle Starr” with Gene Tierney, 1952’s “Montana Belle” with Jane Russell and the 1980 television movie “Belle Starr” with Elizabeth Montgomery.

— Nancy Hendricks

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System. Visit the site at encyclopediaofarkansas.web.