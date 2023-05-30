Beaumont man pleads guilty to beating man unconscious in 2022

A Beaumont man has pleaded guilty to annoyed attack after beating every other man unconscious, which carries a possible 15-year sentence. Isaiah Fuentes, elderly 52, entered his plea prior to Judge Raquel West in Jefferson County’s 252nd District Court. He admitted to assaulting the sufferer till he used to be unconscious prior to stomping on his head in June 2022. Fuentes pled guilty in change for a 15-year cap on his sentence, and Judge West will request a pre-sentencing document prior to deciding the sentence. However, a sentencing date for Fuentes has but to be set.

This is a growing tale, and extra information will likely be equipped because it turns into to be had.

