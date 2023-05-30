BCSO identifies driver accused in wrong-way crash that killed man, injured two children

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has known Christopher James Davila, 39, because the driver accused of crashing into any other automobile on Highway 90, which resulted in the demise of 1 individual and injured two children. Davila has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, two counts of using whilst intoxicated with a kid below 15 years outdated, and two counts of harm to a kid with physically injury-reckless. His bond has been set at $300,000.

The coincidence befell at round 1 a.m. on Monday at the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 West close to State Highway 211, outdoor Loop 1604, in step with BCSO. Davila used to be using a pickup truck with two children inside of and used to be heading westbound in the eastbound lanes when he collided with a sedan head-on.

The driver of the sedan, a person in his 20s, used to be transported to the health facility, the place he used to be later pronounced lifeless. His id has no longer been printed as of Tuesday morning.

Davila and his two younger passengers have been additionally taken to the health facility, with Davila maintaining more than one critical accidents and being booked via proxy. The children suffered minor accidents and have been later launched, in step with BCSO.

Records display that Davila could also be anticipating indictment on a rate of evading arrest or detention with a car in July 2022. The crash is recently below investigation.

