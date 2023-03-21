Baylor women’s basketball eliminated by UConn

The Baylor Bears had been passed a loss within the Round of 32 by the UConn Huskies.

STORRS, Conn. — The No. 7 Baylor women’s basketball group misplaced to the No. 2 University of Connecticut 77-58 in the second one spherical of the NCAA tournament on Monday, March 20.

- Advertisement - The Bears had a tall activity enjoying the sport in Gampel Pavillion, the house of the Huskies. Coming into the sport, UConn had gained 31 directly video games at Gampel.

The girls jumped out within the first quarter to an early lead over UConn by capturing 6-11 from 3 within the first quarter.

They led 24-18 whilst Bella Fontleroy had seven issues. The Huskies flipped it on them in the second one quarter, happening a 15-2 run. They ended the primary part with a buzzer-beater 3 which gave UConn a 40-35 lead over the Bears.

- Advertisement - In the 3rd quarter, the Huskies took complete keep watch over of the sport. They outscored Baylor 22-15. As the fourth rolled round, UConn had a dominant 62-50 lead in an atmosphere the place they hardly ever lose.

The Bears had been by no means ready to near the distance, and had been eliminated within the Round of 32 for a 2d consecutive 12 months.

Ja’Mee Asberry led the Bears in scoring for the second one time within the NCAA Tournament with 15 issues. Azzi Fudd led the Huskies with 22 issues.