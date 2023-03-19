Baylor women’s basketball avoided an upset against Alabama

STORRS, Conn. — The No. 7 Baylor Bears women’s basketball staff confronted off against No.10 Alabama within the Round of 64 of the 2023 Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Baylor fell at the back of early, taking pictures 0-7 from 3 and 2-15 from the sphere throughout the primary quarter which led to a 22-4 deficit at first of the second one quarter.

The Bears suffered a scare early when Big 12 Freshman of the Year Darianna Littlepage-Buggs needed to have her palms wrapped after the primary timeout of the sport. She returned to the sport and seemed to be high quality.

With Caitlin Bickle at the bench with two fast fouls, the Bears regarded for different solutions to get themselves again within the sport temporarily.

They answered in the second one through going 7-8 from 3 and getting the lead all the way down to single-digits sooner than Bama hit a final 2nd bucket and headed to the locker room with an 11-point lead.

In the 3rd quarter, Baylor went 4-7 from 3 and took the lead. Sarah Andrews helped lead a surge and finished the comeback to offer the Bears a 47-46 lead.

Heading to the fourth quarter, Baylor had misplaced the lead and trailed 59-54 however in placing distance.

With 1:34 left to play, it used to be tied up 71-71. After an Alabama lead, Caitlin Bickle went to the road trailing through one and drilled two free-throws to take a 75-74 lead.