Baseball Walked Off By Texas A&M In Series Finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Ole Miss baseball (16-11, 1-8) dropped the rubber fit of a three-game collection in opposition to Texas A&M (17-11, 3-6) Sunday afternoon on a walk-off, 9th inning house run via the Aggies.
Ole Miss grew to become a season-high 3 double performs within the loss, but in addition hit into 3 double performs because the groups blended for 6 within the sport.
The Rebels picked up proper the place they left off Saturday evening, scoring two runs on 3 hits within the first inning of Sunday’s rubber fit. Calvin Harris and Ethan Groff hit back-to-back doubles to open the body and Groff moved to 3rd on a throwing error via the suitable fielder. He would come round to attain on a sacrifice fly from Jacob Gonzalez to place Ole Miss up 2-0 early.
JT Quinn were given the beginning at the mound for the Rebels in what was once his first weekend get started and 5th overall get started of the season. He allowed one runner on base in every of his first two innings however was once ready to urge a double-play ball to get out of each jams.
Calvin Harris hit his fourth house run of the season within the 3rd inning, a solo shot into the suitable box bleachers that made it 3-0 Ole Miss.
Texas A&M were given at the board for the primary time within the backside part of the 3rd inning with a solo house run of their very own. They would tie the sport up at 3-3 with some other house run within the fourth, this one a two-RBI shot over the bullpen in proper box.
Quinn retired the Aggies so as within the 5th inning however would pop out of the sport after going through one batter within the 6th. The freshman went a career-high 5 innings and issued only one stroll in his first Sunday get started. He additionally picked off his 2d baserunner of the season within the 3rd inning.
A bases-loaded stroll within the 6th inning gave Texas A&M a 4-3 lead.
Mason Nichols closed out the 6th and labored during the 7th and 8th innings out of the bullpen, putting out 3 Aggies alongside the way in which and conserving the Rebels within the sport. Ole Miss may no longer get the rest happening offense alternatively, taking place so as within the 6th, 7th, and 8th innings.
A leadoff hit via pitch from Anthony Calarco began a ninth-inning rally for the Rebels, right down to their ultimate 3 outs. Judd Utermark pinch ran for Calarco to start with and Ethan Lege moved him to 3rd base with a pinch-hit unmarried to proper middle. With one out within the inning, Reagan Burford hit a fly ball to the private a part of the park permitting Utermark to tag up from 3rd base and rating the game-tying run.
Nichols got here again out for the 9th inning however would surrender a walk-off house run to the primary batter of the inning on a 3-2 rely.
Ole Miss will likely be in Memphis on Tuesday to take at the Tigers earlier than web hosting Arkansas subsequent weekend.
