Baseball Looks for Silver Glove Series Win Wednesday

HOUSTON – The Houston baseball group is gearing as much as clinch the season-long collection win in opposition to Rice within the Silver Glove Series on Wednesday evening at Reckling Park. Houston will play the second one recreation of the three-game season-long collection in opposition to Rice on Wednesday, because it these days holds the merit after defeating the Owls 14-13 in a walk-off mystery.

LATEST UPDATE

- Advertisement -

On Sunday, Houston baseball group retained its first-place status within the American Conference by way of defeating UCF with a scoreline of 13-9. This win ensured a 2-1 collection victory in opposition to the Knights.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

The Cougars are these days on best of the American Athletic Conference with a 10-5 convention document, tied with Wichita State for the first-place seed. While the Cougars at the moment grasp the tiebreaker, the highest spot shall be claimed this weekend when those two groups face every different.

- Advertisement -

CONFERENCE LEADERS

Houston leads the American Athletic Conference in different classes, together with batting reasonable, slugging proportion, runs, hits, runs batted in, house runs, overall bases, at-bats, and saves. Justin Murray leads all avid gamers in saves, whilst Anthony Tulimero leads in runners stuck stealing.

CONSISTENT WINNING

- Advertisement -

The Houston Cougars had been racking up constant wins this season with 10+ hits in 24 video games, together with scoring 10+ runs in 13 video games. Moreover, the group has already secured five-straight collection convention wins. The final time the Cougars received their first five-conference collection was once in 2006, once they received each collection. Outside of the convention match-ups, Houston’s collection wins date again to the Minnesota contest when the Cougars swept the collection from March 17-19.

STABLE STREAKS

Zach Arnold prolonged his reached base streak to 40 video games, and he has reached base in each unmarried recreation he has performed in whilst bagging a 13-game hit streak that began within the ultimate recreation at Wichita State.

HOME RUN EXPLOSION

In the collection in opposition to UCF, Houston recorded 10 house runs. Zach Arnold and Brandon Uhse led the rate with two apiece, whilst Thomas Lyssy, Alex Lopez, Justin Murray, Drew Bianco, Ian McMillan, and Anthony Tulimero all nabbed one.

DOUBLE PLAY SPECIALISTS

The Cougars are these days ranked 2d within the nation in double performs became with 44. Houston has became a couple of double performs in 14 video games, together with 4 in opposition to HCU.

TICKETS ON SALE

Houston Baseball flex plan packs and single-game tickets are to be had for the 2023 season. Fans can buy tickets by way of calling 713-G0-COOGS (462-6647) or by way of clicking here.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

Join Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising marketing campaign for Houston Athletics devoted to championship good fortune within the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win after we get started Big 12 festival in July 2023. Click here to upward thrust and be counted.

JOIN THE DUGOUT CLUB

Fans are invited to sign up for The Dugout Club to immediately strengthen Houston Baseball. Members supply monetary strengthen immediately to Houston Baseball for wishes past the working finances. For extra information concerning the Dugout Club, textual content UHBASEBALL to 71777, name Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684), or click here.

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can obtain updates by way of following UHCougarBB on Twitter and meet up with the newest news and notes at the group by way of clicking LIKE at the group’s Facebook web page at Houston Cougar Baseball. Fans too can observe the group on Instagram at uhcougarbb.