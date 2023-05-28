`Barbie` trailer: Barbie and Ken get a taste of the real world







`If you hate Barbie, then this movie is for you,` says the trailer of Greta Gerwig`s upcoming movie `Barbie`. The just lately launched trailer provides a glimpse of what’s to be anticipated of the movie. While the teaser of the movie till now gave us a glimpse best into the very best Barbie land, the trailer presentations the unexplored aspect of Barbie and Ken.

The new trailer of Barbie starts with Barbie (Margot Robbie) speaking about unheard ideas of loss of life and flat ft in the Barbie world. She will get uncomfortable appears from different Barbies when she speaks about such issues. However, when Barbie will get a probability to discover the real world and Ken (Ryan Gosling) tags alongside. The duo got down to discover the trendy world, which is rather other from the secure haven of their pink-coded, plastic way of life. While on Venice Beach, Barbie punches a guy who slaps her butt, and she and Ken finally end up posing with some Los Angeles police division mugshots.

- Advertisement -

As according to `Variety`, Gerwig and the `Barbie` ensemble tried to stay the plot of the movie hidden from audiences, but if footage and movies of them capturing in Los Angeles went viral ultimate yr, enthusiasts began to catch onto the film`s plot.

“I can`t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” Robbie instructed Jimmy Fallon ultimate yr about the set footage garnering in style consideration on-line. “We look like we`re laughing and having fun, but we`re dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life”.

Also Read: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling to reunite for `Ocean`s 11` prequel

- Advertisement -

“I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in Los Angeles. I knew once you were doing exteriors, you`re gonna get papped. There`s probably going to be a small crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did,” added Robbie.

`Barbie` shall be launched in theatres on July 20.

(with inputs from IANS)

- Advertisement -





Source link