On Thursday, former White House strategist Steve Bannon criticized Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential marketing campaign announcement in a Twitter tournament hosted by way of CEO Elon Musk. Describing the development as a “complete disaster,” Bannon additionally accused Musk of being “owned by the Chinese Communist Party.” He made those remarks whilst leaving court docket after a listening to in his New York State felony cash laundering case. Bannon was once charged in 2022 for his position in a bunch that promised to privately construct a wall alongside the US-Mexico border. Prosecutors allege the crowd pocketed one of the most cash. Bannon’s trial is about to start on May 27, 2024, after being not on time because of a transformation in attorneys. He in the past confronted federal fees in 2020, however was once pardoned by way of then-president Donald Trump. However, presidential pardons don’t observe to state fees. Additionally, Bannon was once sentenced to 4 months in jail in a separate federal case for prison contempt of Congress associated with the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol assault investigation. He is recently loose on enchantment.
Bannon criticizes DeSantis and Musk outside courtroom in his New York felony case
