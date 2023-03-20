Baker Mayfield meets the Tampa media; says he’ll “never” be Tom Brady

TAMPA, Fla — Baker Mayfield signed his new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday after an extended and winding highway to get right here. The Bucs are becoming a member of his fourth group in the span of 2 years.

The former number-one select in 2018 is able for the alternative to compete with Kyle Trask for the Bucs’ beginning quarterback activity.

“I have not spoken to Kyle yet,” Mayfield mentioned. “Just watching his college stuff, I’ve always been a big fan. I thought he was really talented coming out. To me, competition brings the best out in everybody.”

Mayfield spent the first 4 seasons of his profession with the Cleveland Browns. He used to be traded to the Carolina Panthers final 12 months however completed the season with the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s important to me to be in a place that’s stable, knows how to win, knows how to do it properly,” he mentioned. “I’ve gotten to see different things from my journey; it’s not exactly how I drew it up. It’s helped me along the way to make a decision like this. I want to go somewhere we can win right away, and this is that place.”

Mayfield is not any stranger to strolling into difficult scenarios, however now he has the probability to lend a hand the Bucs navigate lifestyles after Tom Brady, who introduced the franchise a Super Bowl identify in 2020.

“Listen, I’m never going to be Tom Brady,” Mayfield mentioned. “There’s a reason why he’s won so many Super Bowls. He’s the greatest of all time — there’s no doubt about that. I’m not going to try to be Tom. I’m going to be me. That’s what’s gotten me to this point. We’re going to do it differently.”

Mayfield continued, “But that’s what makes this league so special. Everybody puts their own touch on it. It’s an honor to follow up with somebody like that.”

Mayfield is a snappy find out about and having a look ahead to exploring his new house.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t know much about Tampa prior to being here,” he mentioned. “I didn’t know the Yankees spring training facility was right around the corner. I know we got a good hockey team here in Tampa. I didn’t know much. I’m learning as we go on.”