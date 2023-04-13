Baisakhi dishes: Celebrate with these 5 healthy and traditional

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a harvest festival celebrated in the northern Indian state of Punjab. It marks the beginning of the Punjabi New Year and celebration of the harvest season and the abundance of crops that are grown in Punjab. It is celebrated at the time of the wheat harvest and is a way for farmers to thank God for the bounty of the harvest. It is a time of joy, celebration and feasting. On this occasion, people prepare delicious food and share it with family and friends. If you’re looking for some healthy recipes to make for Baisakhi, here are 5 festive recipes.

Each of these dishes is symbolic of the harvest season and represents the joy and abundance of Baisakhi. These dishes are an integral part of the festivities and are enjoyed by people of all ages during this important festival.

5 healthy and traditional Baisakhi dishes

1. Sarson ka saag-Makki ki roti

Sarson ka saag is a traditional Punjabi dish made from mustard greens, spinach, and other leafy greens. It is served with makki ki roti, a flatbread made from cornmeal (makki). The mustard greens used in sarson ka saag represent the fresh produce of the fields, while the makki ki roti made from cornmeal represents the bountiful harvest.

To make this dish, wash and chop the greens, then cook them in a pressure cooker with ginger, garlic, and spices. Once cooked, blend the mixture into a puree and serve with makki ki roti.

2. Kadhi

Kadhi is a tangy and spicy yogurt-based curry that is a popular side dish in Punjab. This dish is symbolic of the community spirit of Baisakhi, as it is often served in large quantities and shared among friends and family.

To make this dish, yogurt is mixed with chickpea flour (besan) and spices, then cooked with potatoes and onions. Kadhi is a delicious and healthy dish that is perfect for Baisakhi.

3. Mango lassi

Mango lassi is a refreshing drink that is perfect for a hot Baisakhi day. Mangoes are also considered to be a symbol of prosperity and abundance, making mango lassi an ideal beverage to celebrate the harvest season.

To make this lassi, fresh mango pulp is blended with yogurt, jaggery, and cardamom. The lassi is then chilled or served with ice cubes. Mango Lassi is a great way to cool down after a spicy meal.

4. Sweet yellow rice

Sweet yellow rice or meethe chawal is a dish that is traditionally served during Baisakhi. The yellow color of the rice symbolizes the color of the fields during the harvest season.

This dish is made by cooking basmati rice with sugar, saffron, and cardamom. Once the rice is cooked, it is garnished with cashews, raisins, and almonds. Sweet yellow rice is a delicious and fragrant dessert that is perfect for Baisakhi.

5. Phirni

Phirni is a creamy and delicious rice pudding that is a popular dessert in Punjab and is enjoyed during Baisakhi. The use of milk and rice in this dish represents the abundance of dairy and grain products during the harvest season.

To make this dessert, rice is soaked and ground into a fine paste. The paste is then cooked with milk, jaggery, and cardamom until it thickens. Once the phirni is cooked, it is poured into earthenware bowls and garnished with chopped nuts.

As you savour the flavors of these festive dishes, take a moment to come together with loved ones, share stories, and make memories. So, let’s raise a glass of refreshing mango lassi to the joy and abundance of Baisakhi. Happy festivities to all!