Bad weather shuts down day one of Gasparilla Music Festival

TAMPA, Fla – The Gasparilla Music Festival left pissed off competition goers inquiring for refunds after organizers made up our minds to close down the primary day of festivities because of unhealthy weather. “We were looking at the radar and it did not look good out in the bay,” defined Heather Hames, one of the competition attendees. As wind gusts began to pick out up, Hames stated they had been evacuated, however she would have toughed it out herself as she used to be used to the unhealthy weather. However, she revered the organizers’ rules and determination to near the competition.

The competition organizers showed that final the competition used to be the most secure route of motion. Kelly Bustin, Gasparilla Music Festival board member, defined, “We were meeting with the city every 30 minutes. We were watching the weather all day long, and it was just unfortunate. There were tornado watches happening, 15 mph gusts and it was just not a safe environment with all these tents around.”

Approximately 5,000 other folks attended the competition on Saturday,which used to be a packed space, marking the primary time since beginning over a decade in the past that unhealthy weather had minimize quick the Gasparilla Music Festival. “It’s heartbreaking. We invested a lot of time and money to bring these artists here and to bring it to people wanting to see these bands. It’s super unfortunate. We’re heartbroken. In twelve years, we’ve never had something like this happen,” Bustin defined. Despite the discontentment, refunds are within the works and must be to be had to disappointed attendees someday inside the subsequent week.

There had been some devoted attendees, who the unhealthy weather may no longer stay down, provide till the top of the weekend. Austin Craven, some other festival-goer, stated, “This is, in my opinion, the best place in Florida to have a festival. So, I’m just happy to be here!”