Bad blood with Ticketmaster still strong as Taylor Swift comes to Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Buying products prior to the Taylor Swift live performance is difficult sufficient, with some enthusiasts tenting out in a single day.

But it is not anything when compared to attempting to get tickets for one of the most 3 sold-out displays at Raymond James Stadium.

“It was a nightmare,” stated Riley Watson.

“The website crashed and crashed,” added Angie Hernandez, who stated she were given locked out of each and every pre-sale.

Even enthusiasts who in the end were given tickets are still traumatized by way of the method.

“We were in the queue for 8-9 hours. We were there for a really long time,” stated Lila Baty.

That chaos has led to more than one court cases towards Ticketmaster and father or mother corporate Live Nation.

The two firms merged in 2010.

“We apologize to Miss Swift. We need to do better and we will do better,” Live Nation CFO Jeff Berchtold.

“How was it that 10,000 tickets are on the resale market within 8 hours of this ticket sale,” asks legal professional Jennifer Kinder who’s representing 355 folks in a lawsuit towards Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

She’s accusing the corporations of negligence and mistake to power up call for and worth.

“Taylor Swift fans aren’t frustrated because they didn’t get a ticket. That’s not the point. The point is they didn’t have a fair chance to get a ticket,” Kinder stated.

The court cases additionally claimed that since Ticketmaster has agreements with the stadiums like Raymond James, artists like Taylor Swift don’t have any selection however to paintings with them.

ABC Action News talked with a mother from Tallahassee who is a part of a lawsuit towards Ticketmaster.

“It’s clear that it’s a game that they play. It’s a monopoly. It’s a scheme. It’s s swindler. It’s just not cool,” stated Laura Watson.

Live Nation stated it does no longer embody misleading and questionable secondary ticketing practices.

And its CFO informed Congress they might spent greater than a thousand million bucks on making improvements to Ticketmaster’s programs.

“Much of this was on technologies to eliminate fraud and to get tickets to fans instead of ticket scalpers using bots. A prime example of which is our verified fan service,” stated Berchtold.

But many say that verified fan provider failed too or even the ones with verified enthusiasts’ pre-sale codes got here up empty.

One manner or any other, round 200,000 enthusiasts will see Swift carry out in Tampa this week.

“It shouldn’t be that hard for fans to get tickets to concerts with reasonable prices. We are willing to pay a reasonable price. $2000 or $3000 seat is not a reasonable price,” stated Watson.