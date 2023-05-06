Backup Power: A Growing Need, if You Can Afford It

When frigid climate brought about rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve throughout North Carolina, Eliana and David Mundula briefly grew fearful about their 2½-week-old daughter, whom they’d introduced domestic days previous from a neonatal extensive care unit.

“The temperature was dropping in the house,” stated Ms. Mundula, who lives in Matthews, south of Charlotte. “I became angry.”

- Advertisement -

But her husband pulled out a small fuel generator a neighbor had satisfied them to shop for a few years previous, permitting them to use a conveyable heater and restart their fridge, holding them going for a lot of the five-hour outage.

North of Charlotte, within the the city of Cornelius, Gladys Henderson, an 80-year-old former cafeteria employee, used to be much less lucky. She didn’t have a generator and resorted to candles, a flashlight and an outdated kerosene heater to get thru a unique contemporary outage.