“Awful” £2bn West Ham Stadium Update Slammed

Insider ExWHUEmployee has slammed the news that West Ham United can have to perhaps percentage the London Stadium with Chelsea one day.





What’s the most recent on West Ham and the London Stadium?

- Advertisement -

As according to the Daily Mail, the Irons’ Premier League competitors could also be pressured to play their soccer clear of Stamford Bridge over the following 4 years amid plans to construct a brand new stadium.

Indeed, if all is going to devise, Todd Boehly and co wish to construct a brand new floor at Stamford Bridge which might probably have a capability of 60,000, costing up to £2bn.

- Advertisement -

FootballFanCast VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

While there’s communicate that rugby stadium Twickenham can be a venue for primary Premier League suits and massive Champions League nights, Fulham’s Craven Cottage and Wembley have been additionally touted as imaginable choices.

- Advertisement -

In the item, then again, the London Stadium could also be discussed as a possible location. While speaking about it on The West Ham Way Podcast, Ex presented his opinion at the topic.

He stated: “Chelsea are bearing in mind a floor percentage with us in the event that they redevelop Stamford Bridge. Now, their new homeowners wish to do a complete new make-up of the stadium which can it appears take 4 years to do.

“And one of the crucial choices about them doing that, while it is being executed, is that they’re going to percentage a stadium with somebody while the development paintings takes position.

“The London Stadium has been known as a type of doable stadiums, it appears. I’ve now not heard that from assets, I’ve simply learn it within the news like somebody else would have.

“But I thought that was quite interesting to highlight. And that could be a real, real interesting issue. If we’re in the Premier League and say both of us, and fixtures get cancelled and rearranged, and if we’re both in Europe as well, how all of that would work. It’d be awful.”

Co-host Dan Walker then stated: “I’d be really, really disappointed if West Ham accepted that.”

Ex agreed, including: “Yeah, me too. I mean, it would be horrendous.”

Will West Ham percentage a stadium with Chelsea?

Seeing as there’s a lovely sour contention between the 2 London golf equipment, it is onerous to consider any state of affairs the place West Ham lovers are satisfied to percentage their stadium with Chelsea.

Recently when Spurs built the brand new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they needed to play at Wembley – a impartial floor – so possibly that is one of the simplest ways ahead.

Indeed, it definitely feels as despite the fact that that may be a more sensible choice, as would Twickenham, slightly than intruding someplace just like the London Stadium.

For now, despite the fact that, the placement stays up within the air.