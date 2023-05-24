Authorities search for missing mother, 3 daughters in Riverside County, California

Authorities are in the hunt for the general public’s assist in the search for a missing mom and her 3 kids out of Riverside County.

Mayra Perez Posadas, 33, and her 3 daughters were missing since early May, in line with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities imagine it can be a case of parental abduction.

The girl’s daughters had been known as 13-year-old Kaylie Perez Romero, 15-year-old Amayrany Perez Romero, and a 5-year-old lady. The 5-year-old’s image used to be now not launched.

The circle of relatives is from the Idyllwild space and used to be remaining recognized to be staying at a resort in Hemet, government stated.

Mayra Perez Posadas and two of her daughters are pictured, 13-year-old Kaylie Perez Romero and 15-year-old Amayrany Perez Romero in a photograph from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

No additional main points had been launched in regards to the case.

Anyone who can have noticed the missing circle of relatives or is aware of in their whereabouts is requested to name Investigator Martinez from the Hemet Sheriff’s Station at 951-791-3400 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s dispatch at 951-776-1099.