Authorities call off search for missing American free diver in Bahamas

Ryan Proulx used to be final noticed diving close to the Bimini Barge Wreck.

The United States Coast Guard and Royal Bahamas Defense Force known as off its search on Sunday for an American free diver who went missing off the coast of Bimini, Bahamas.

Ryan Proulx, 31, used to be final noticed close to the Bimini Barge Wreck on Friday, a diving location more or less 1.5 miles west of Bimini Inlet, in step with the Coast Guard.

After airplane crews searched over 673 sq. miles for Proulx, the Coast Guard suspended the search on Sunday afternoon.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the Proulx family,” Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Matt Spado mentioned in a statement on Twitter. “The decision to suspend the active search efforts pending further development is one we never take lightly.”

Proulx traveled from Palm Beach, Florida, to the Bahamas final Thursday with a bunch together with his spouse, in step with his good friend Steve Diffenbacher, who spoke with ABC associate WBPF. An skilled diver and authorized captain, Proulx would regularly make the go back and forth down the East Coast for purchasers who sought after to move their boats, in step with Diffenbacher.

According to the Coast Guard, Proulx used to be final noticed dressed in a inexperienced most sensible and pink fins whilst free diving on the Bimini barge destroy. Located just about 75 toes below the outside with sturdy currents, the wrecked barge-turned-artificial reef draws massive sport fish, which cluster close to the shipwreck and a close-by drop-off, in step with Scuba Schools International.

Proulx in the past served as a police officer with the East Hartford Police and Monroe Police Departments, in step with a release from the East Hartford Police Department. A consultant for the East Hartford Police Department may just no longer be reached for remark about Proulx’s disappearance.

Proulx’s circle of relatives declined to make a public remark concerning the search.