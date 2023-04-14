Austin stylist wins 2023 ‘Master Stylist of the Year’ award

Allen Ruiz is making a reputation for hairstylists in Austin together with his win this previous weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hairstylist Allen Ruiz, co-owner of Ruiz Salon in Downtown Austin, took house the identify of 2023 “Master Stylist of the Year” at the North American Hairstyling Awards this previous Sunday.

With his win, he is bringing extra hairstyling reputation to the town.

“My pastime lies in bringing everyone else, bringing the global, to Austin, you already know, and bringing the hair global to Austin and having them know that there is nice hairdressers in Austin,” Ruiz mentioned.

Ruiz is a four-time winner at the North American Hairstyling Awards, making him one of the few stylists to perform this in the 34-year historical past of the pageant. Ruiz was once additionally in the past identified as one of the “Top 10 Latino Hairdressers in America” in 2007 through Latina Magazine.

"I feel you, while you get started seeing extra other people like your self on this trade and [seeing them be] a success, I feel that it leaves extra space for other folks," Ruiz mentioned.

As if that’s not sufficient, Ruiz has additionally been styling hair each season for New York Fashion Week since 2000. He’s long past from aiding hairdressers to participating with designers on their presentations.

“I did work with different designers, from being an assistant to working with some of the biggest hairdressers in the world, to actually leading my own shows, working with different designers and working with them on creating the looks for the runways,” Ruiz mentioned.

He has styled hair for model homes together with Cynthia Rowley, Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Christian Siriano, Rodarte and Charlotte Ronson.

This month, he is touring to Madrid to proportion his profitable assortment.

But even with all of his reputation round the global, Ruiz places simply as a lot effort into styling his shoppers each day at house right here in Austin.

“I wake up early, get up early. I stay late. I put in the hours,” Ruiz said. “I love what I do.”

And with a styling profession of over 30 years, Ruiz mentioned he is been blessed.

“I don’t even call it luck, I call it a blessing,” Ruiz said. “I think that’s why I do what I do.”

