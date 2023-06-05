Austin Reaves, Anthony Edwards among players to have committed to Team USA for FIBA World Cup, per report

The FIBA World Cup is sort of right here, and with only some months left to get ready, Team USA is beginning to take form. The preliminary 5 players to dedicate to enjoying for Team USA this summer time have been reported via The Athletic’s Shams Charania. These first 5 players are Austin Reaves, a guard for the Los Angeles Lakers; Anthony Edwards, a guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves; Bobby Portis, a ahead for the Milwaukee Bucks; Tyrese Haliburton, a guard for the Indiana Pacers; and Mikal Bridges, a ahead for the Brooklyn Nets.

Marc Stein additionally provides New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson to the listing of players committing to the match.

This crew of players is fairly younger, with Portis and Bridges being the oldest at 28 and 26, respectively, whilst Edwards, Haliburton, and Reaves have 3 or fewer years of enjoy within the NBA. This is standard for World Cup rosters for the reason that most sensible stars have a tendency to most effective dedicate to the Olympics. In 2019, Team USA introduced then-youngsters Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Donovan Mitchell to China for the World Cup. Now, Team USA is looking out for the following crew of younger stars to determine.

This is the primary cycle for new head trainer Steve Kerr and director Grant Hill. Kerr is changing mentor Gregg Popovich, who most effective went throughout the Team USA cycle as soon as, however Hill is taking up from Jerry Colangelo, who built 4 Olympic gold medalists for Team USA courting again to 2008. The World Cup is a qualifier for the 2024 Olympics and can award seven spots in overall. The two highest-finishing groups from the Americas and Europe, in addition to the highest-finishing groups from Asia, Africa, and Oceania, will earn spots to compete in Paris this summer time.

Team USA nonetheless has seven roster spots left to fill after securing 5. Earlier this season, The Athletic published that Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Alex Caruso had been among the players being recruited via Team USA, even supposing it’s unsure if they’re going to make the overall crew. Instead of getting intensive tryouts as they have prior to now, Team USA will most effective continue with the 12 pre-selected players.

The chosen 5 players come from various backgrounds, from No. 1 total draft selections like Edwards to undrafted loose brokers like Reaves. However, Team USA prioritizes ability set compatibility and crew capability over background. As lengthy as they have those characteristics, they’re going to have an impressive probability within the upcoming World Cup.