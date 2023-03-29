Austin confronts GOP senator for blocking military nominations over abortion policy

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Tuesday that military readiness may well be impaired via the rising listing of senior military nominations being blocked via Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville over his opposition to a Pentagon abortion policy.

“Not approving the recommendation for promotions actually creates a ripple effect with the force that makes us far less ready than we need to be,” Austin stated responding to a query from Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., throughout a listening to at the Pentagon’s protection price range.

Tuberville has been blocking military nominations since ultimate month, over a Pentagon policy that covers the go back and forth prices of carrier participants in the hunt for abortions in states outdoor of the place they’re stationed if their base is situated in a state that bans the process.

Austin spoke at once to Tuberville on the listening to over the military’s want to advertise officers throughout “one of the most complex times” observed in recent times.

“I really implore you to reconsider and allow our nominations to move forward. It will make a significant difference for our force,” Austin stated.

After the listening to, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D, N.Y., lambasted Tuberville for blocking the Pentagon promotions.

“GOP Senator Tuberville is inflicting unnecessary damage to our military by blocking the promotion of 160 officers,” Schumer stated in a tweet.

“For what? So he can push the MAGA hard line on blocking women’s choice? Women in the military are more than capable of making their own healthcare decisions,” Schumer stated.

“We’re in a situation now where we are beginning to see critical positions that are in jeopardy of not being filled,” Reed added.

“If this continues, we will have within a few months, no leadership in significant [parts of the military]. In fact, almost the entire Department of Defense will have acting people, will have temporary people, and we need leadership right now,” he stated.

Tuberville remained steadfast in opposition, arguing the policy used to be applied with out enter from Congress.

“Y’all got the American taxpayer on the hook to pay for travel and time off for selective abortions. And you did not make this with anybody in this room. Or Congress taking a vote. In fact, this contradicts what Congress has actually voted for,” he stated.

“I’m not going to let our military be politicized. I want our military to be the strongest and the deadliest it has ever been. But I also want the administration to follow the law. As long as I have a voice in this body, Congress will write the laws. Not the secretary of defense, not the Joint Chiefs,” he stated.

Austin stated his resolution used to be in accordance with “strong legal ground,” even if he agreed to cooperate with Congress.

“Almost one in five of our troops are women. And they don’t get a chance to choose where their station, so almost 80,000 of our women are stationed in places that where they don’t have access to non-covered reproductive health care,” Austin stated.

“And I heard from our troops, I heard from our senior leaders, I heard from our chiefs, and also our secretaries and this policy is based on strong legal grounds. And it is not a law. It is a policy. And so, you know, we obviously don’t pass laws in the Department of Defense,” Austin stated. “But again, I assure you that we have great respect for this body, Congress, and we will do everything within our power to make sure that we continue to work with Congress.”

Tuberville’s grasp on nominations may additionally have an have an effect on at the procedure to pick out a successor to Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark A. Milley whose tenure ends Sept. 30.

No title has been put ahead but for Milley’s alternative however it is strongly believed that the 2 main contenders are Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown and Gen. David Berger, the commandant of the Marine Corps.