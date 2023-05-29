Audit reveals options for modernizing Georgia Military College governance | Georgia

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts has recognized 5 “options” to modernize the governance and oversight of the Georgia Military College.

Two of the 5 options integrated within the audit, carried out on the request of the Georgia House Appropriations Committee, would amplify the state’s illustration at the GMC board, with both some or all balloting participants appointed by way of state leaders. Currently, Milledgeville citizens elect GMC Board of Trustee participants.

- Advertisement -

GMC, based in 1879, has a K-12 preparatory faculty with more or less 850 scholars and a junior school with more or less 12,000 scholars enrolled on the primary Milledgeville campus, 11 satellite tv for pc places and on-line. The state may just transfer the junior school’s operations to the University System of Georgia or the Technical College System of Georgia.

Additionally, the state may just additionally transfer to denationalise the varsity.

“However, this would create a large and immediate financial burden for GMC, which would be required to purchase all buildings and property from the state at fair market value,” the audit discovered. “In addition, GMC would no longer receive state funding, its staff would lose existing employee benefits, and tuition would likely increase.”

- Advertisement -

During fiscal 2022, GMC had $80.5 million in earnings, most commonly from pupil tuition and costs or state-sponsored monetary help. Its earnings represented more or less 85% of the varsity’s investment.

In fiscal 2022, the state contributed $25.6 million to the varsity, together with $9.4 million in state appropriations. The cash was once flippantly allotted between the 2 faculties.

If transitioned to USG or TCSG, GMC tuition would most probably lower as its full-time scholars recently pay $3,500 to $4,000 extra yearly in tuition and costs than USG’s and TCSG’s two-year methods. It would additionally building up the state’s value, and admissions requirements would exchange below the state’s college machine.

- Advertisement -

“The General Assembly is presented with two options that would modernize the oversight of GMC that would have minimal structural/operational changes and also have minimal economic impact,” GMC mentioned in a reaction integrated within the evaluation. “All other options presented would have a significant structural and operational change, along with a significant increased cost to the state.

“The present challenge of GMC would in truth be modified, and GMC would now not be pursuing the similar focal point that we have got nowadays,” GMC added. “Additionally, the greater operational value can be vital to the state of Georgia, as GMC nowadays operates with minimum state investment.”