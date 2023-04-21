Attorneys for Hunter Biden expected to meet next week with prosecutors involved in probe: Sources

Attorneys for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are expected to meet next week with federal prosecutors in Delaware to speak about the standing of the legal investigation into the more youthful Biden, a couple of resources acquainted with the topic inform ABC News.

Hunter Biden has been beneath investigation for conceivable tax-related offenses.

The assembly comes amid a whistleblower grievance to Congress that the case has been mishandled.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s administrative center in Delaware declined ABC News’ request for remark in regards to the assembly.

Hunter Biden attends a Presidential Medal of Freedom rite honoring 17 recipients, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 7, 2022. Saul Loeb/AFP by means of Getty Images, FILE

Attorneys for Hunter Biden weren’t instantly to be had for remark.

News of the assembly was once first reported through CNN.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump-era appointee, has led an investigation into the president’s son since 2018, ABC News has prior to now reported. The case facilities on whether or not Hunter Biden paid ok taxes on tens of millions of bucks in source of revenue from a couple of out of the country trade ventures.