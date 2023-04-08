Attacks on Dominion Voting Persist Despite High-Profile Lawsuits

With a sequence of billion-dollar complaints, together with a $1.6 billion case in opposition to Fox News headed to trial this month, Dominion Voting Systems despatched a stark caution to any individual spreading falsehoods that the corporate’s generation contributed to fraud within the 2020 election: Be cautious along with your phrases, or it’s possible you’ll pay the fee.

Not everyone seems to be heeding the caution.

“Dominion, why don’t you show us what’s inside your machines?” Mike Lindell, the MyPillow government and outstanding election denier, shouted right through a livestream closing month. He added that the corporate, which has filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit in opposition to him, was once engaged in “the biggest cover-up for the biggest crime in United States history — probably in world history.”

Claims that election tool corporations like Dominion helped orchestrate common fraud within the 2020 election had been extensively debunked within the years since former President Donald J. Trump and his allies first driven the theories. But far-right Americans on social media and influencers within the news media have endured in fresh weeks and months to make unfounded assertions in regards to the corporate and its digital vote casting machines, pressuring govt officers to scrap contracts with Dominion, now and again effectively.

The enduring assaults illustrate how Mr. Trump’s voter fraud claims have taken root within the shared creativeness of his supporters. And they replicate the daunting problem that Dominion, or some other staff that attracts the eye of conspiracy theorists, faces in placing false claims to leisure.