Attacks on Dominion Voting Persist Despite High-Profile Lawsuits

With a sequence of billion-dollar complaints, together with a $1.6 billion case in opposition to Fox News headed to trial this month, Dominion Voting Systems despatched a stark caution to any individual spreading falsehoods that the corporate’s generation contributed to fraud within the 2020 election: Be cautious along with your phrases, or it’s possible you’ll pay the fee.
Not everyone seems to be heeding the caution.
“Dominion, why don’t you show us what’s inside your machines?” Mike Lindell, the MyPillow government and outstanding election denier, shouted right through a livestream closing month. He added that the corporate, which has filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit in opposition to him, was once engaged in “the biggest cover-up for the biggest crime in United States history — probably in world history.”
Claims that election tool corporations like Dominion helped orchestrate common fraud within the 2020 election had been extensively debunked within the years since former President Donald J. Trump and his allies first driven the theories. But far-right Americans on social media and influencers within the news media have endured in fresh weeks and months to make unfounded assertions in regards to the corporate and its digital vote casting machines, pressuring govt officers to scrap contracts with Dominion, now and again effectively.
The enduring assaults illustrate how Mr. Trump’s voter fraud claims have taken root within the shared creativeness of his supporters. And they replicate the daunting problem that Dominion, or some other staff that attracts the eye of conspiracy theorists, faces in placing false claims to leisure.
The assaults about Dominion have now not reached the fevered pitch of overdue 2020, when the corporate was once forged as a central villain in an elaborate and fictitious voter fraud tale. In that story, the corporate swapped votes between applicants, injected pretend ballots or allowed evident safety vulnerabilities to stay on vote casting machines.
Dominion says all the ones claims had been made with out evidence to strengthen them.
“Nearly two years after the 2020 election, no credible evidence has ever been presented to any court or authority that voting machines did anything other than count votes accurately and reliably in all states,” Dominion stated in an emailed observation.
Last Friday, the pass judgement on in Delaware overseeing the Fox defamation case dominated that it was once “CRYSTAL clear” that Fox News and Fox Business had made false claims in regards to the corporate — a significant setback for the community.
Fox News v. Dominion Voter Systems
Documents from a lawsuit filed by means of the vote casting device maker Dominion in opposition to Fox News have shed gentle on the controversy throughout the community over false claims associated with the 2020 election.
Many outstanding influencers have have shyed away from citing the corporate since Dominion began suing outstanding conspiracy theorists in 2021. Fox News fired Lou Dobbs that 12 months — best days after it was once sued by means of Smartmatic, any other election tool corporate — announcing the community was once focusing on “new formats.” Mr. Dobbs could also be a defendant in Dominion’s case in opposition to Fox, which is scheduled to visit trial on April 17.
Yet there were just about 9 million mentions of Dominion throughout social media web sites, proclaims and conventional media since Dominion filed its first lawsuit in January 2021, together with just about 1,000,000 that experience discussed “fraud” or similar conspiracy theories, consistent with Zignal Labs, a media tracking corporate.
Some of essentially the most extensively shared posts got here from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, who tweeted closing month that the complaints have been politically motivated, and Kari Lake, the previous Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, who has complicated voter fraud theories about election machines since her defeat closing 12 months.
Mr. Lindell stays one of the most loudest voices pushing unproven claims in opposition to Dominion and digital vote casting machines, posting masses of movies to Frank Speech, his news web page, attacking the corporate with stories of voter fraud.
Last month, Mr. Lindell celebrated on his livestream when Shasta County, a conservative stronghold in Northern California, voted to hand-count paper ballots after finishing its contract with Dominion. A county manager had flown to meet privately with Mr. Lindell earlier than the vote, discussing the best way to run elections with out vote casting machines, consistent with Mr. Lindell. The manager in the long run voted to modify to paper ballots.
In an interview this week with The New York Times, Mr. Lindell claimed to have spent tens of millions on campaigns to finish election fraud, focusing on abolishing digital vote casting techniques and changing them with paper ballots and hand counting.
“I will never back down, ever, ever, ever,” he stated within the interview. He added that Dominion’s lawsuit in opposition to him, which is constant after the Supreme Court declined to consider his appeal, was once “frivolous” and that the corporate was once “guilty.”
“They can’t deny it. Nobody can deny it,” Mr. Lindell stated.
Joe Oltmann, the host of “Conservative Daily Podcast” and a promoter of voter fraud conspiracy theories, hosted an episode in overdue March titled “Dominion Is FINISHED.” In it, he claimed that there was once a “device that’s used in Dominion machines to actually transfer ballots,” providing best speculative strengthen.
“This changes everything,” Mr. Oltmann stated.
Dominion despatched Mr. Oltmann a letter in 2020 not easy that he keep paperwork associated with his claims in regards to the corporate, which is regularly step one in a defamation lawsuit.
In a livestream closing month on Rumble, the streaming platform common amongst right-wing influencers, Tina Peters, a former county clerk in Colorado who was once indicted on 10 fees associated with allegations that she tampered with Dominion’s election apparatus, trustworthy greater than an hour to more than a few election fraud claims, a lot of them that includes Dominion. The dialogue integrated an offer that as a result of bins belonging to Dominion have been stamped with “Made in China,” the election device was once at risk of manipulation by means of the Chinese Communist Party.
Mr. Oltmann and Ms. Peters didn’t reply to requests for remark.
The Fox lawsuit has additionally added gasoline to the conspiracy idea fireplace.
Far-right news websites have in large part unnoticed the discovering that Fox News hosts disparaged voter fraud claims privately, whilst they gave them important airtime. Instead, the Gateway Pundit, a far-right web page identified for pushing voter fraud theories, centered on separate paperwork appearing that Dominion executives “knew its voting systems had major security issues,” the web page wrote.
The paperwork confirmed the frenzied non-public messages between Dominion staff as they have been troubleshooting issues, with one worker remarking, “Our products suck.” In an e mail, a Dominion spokeswoman famous the observation was once a few splash display that was once hiding an error message.
In February, Mr. Trump shared the Gateway Pundit tale on Truth Social, his right-wing social community, stoking a recent wave of assaults in opposition to the corporate.
“We will not be silent,” stated one far-right influencer whose messages are now and again shared by means of Mr. Trump on Truth Social. “Dominion is the enemy!”