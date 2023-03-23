Popular Pakistani singerwho has an enormous fan following throughout bordershas welcomed his third kid along with his wife Sara Bharwana. The singer introduced that they welcomed a baby girl on the first day of Ramzan named her Halima. Atif Aslam is a father of two boys – Abdul Ahad born in 2014 Aryaan born in 2019.

Atif Aslam wife Sara Bharwana welcome third kid; become parents to baby girl on first day of Ramzan

The ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ singer took to to announce this heartwarming news to his fans. He confident that each his wife Sara daughter Halima are doing smartly. The caption of Atif’s post learn”Finallythe wait is over. The new queen of my middle has arrived. Both baby Sarah are advantageous Alhamdulilah. Please do have in mind us on your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam …23/03/2023 #ramadan.”

Atif Aslam married his long-time female friend Sara Bharwana in an intimate wedding ceremony in Lahore in March 2013.

In Indiathe Pakistani singer has sung an array of songs for Bollywood together with ‘Tere Sang Yaara’‘Pehli Nazar’‘Main Rang Sharbaton Ka’ ‘Jeene Laga Hoon’ amongst others. He may be fashionable for songs like ‘Doorie’‘Hum Kis Gali Ja Rahe Hain’ amongst others. Atif Aslam has additionally prominently featured in Coke Studio (Pakistan) within the a number of seasons aired until now.

In the meantimeAtif Aslam has additionally moved against performing did his first lead function within the Urdu sequence Sang-E-Mah in 2022.

