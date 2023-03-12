Athiya Shetty trolled for her ramp walk at Lakmé Fashion Week; netizens take a dig at her acting skills too

Athiya Shetty regarded ravishing in a red shimmery apparel as she walked the ramp at the Lakmé Fashion Week. The lady made heads turnhow. Athiya has been the comfortable goal of the social media trollsonce once more the actress were given trolledthis time for her walkthe netizens took nasty digs at herfrom her walk to her acting skills. Before thisAthiya Shetty used to be trolled for her first look upon getting married to cricketer KL Rahul for no longer making use of the rest like a newlywed. Athiya is indubitably conscious about the social media trollsbut the lady loves to keep away from the negativity all the time has a Zen response to it.

Watch the video of Athiya Shetty badly trolled for her walk at the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Athiya made her acting debut with Hero reverse Sooraj Pancholi in 2015later she used to be observed in Mubarakan (2017). Her closing movie with Nawazuddin SiddiquiMotichoor Chaknachoorwas in 2019but it by no means launched in theaters. But other folks beloved her acting skills because it performed on OTTmany puzzled why the movie wasn’t launched in theatres.

Having stated thatafter doing 3 moviesAthiya’s acting occupation did not take off like her father’sSuniel Shettyshe frequently will get criticised for being favoured identical to different famous person children. But you by no means know; Athiya would possibly make a comeback with a wonder filmas she is a just right actor has seemed in these kind of movies. There are many actors who get started slowly however indubitably make a markwe hope Athiya is one in all them. Athiya’s internet price is reportedly round 3-4 crores regardless of no longer doing back-to-back filmsas she does endorsements ramp walks for which the famous person child fees bomb. Her wedding ceremony to comic KL Rahul not too long ago made headlinesfans could not forestall gushing over their wedding ceremony footage.

