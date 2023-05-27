Athiya Shetty breaks silence on controversial club video with KL Rahul; says, “Check your facts before reporting,” : Bollywood News

Earlier this 12 monthsBollywood cricket intertwined as soon as once more as Indian cricketer present captain of Lucknow Super GiantsKL Rahultied the knot with Athiya Shettydaughter of famend actor Sunil Shetty. The couplewho have been courting for a number of yearsexchanged vows on January 232023in a joyous rite attended via their family members. Although KL Rahul Athiya Shetty are but to rejoice their six-month anniversarya video taking pictures the cricketer’s presence at a club is these days making waves on social media. The videowhich had long gone viralshowcased KL Rahul playing his time on the club.

Athiya Shetty breaks silence on controversial club video with KL Rahul; says“Check your facts before reporting,”

KL Rahul Athiya Shetty are actually in London. They have been observed at what seeming appeared like an grownup leisure zone. Netizens have commented that this can be a strip club. The cricketer is on a wreck as he revives from the surgical procedure. While other people made numerous commentsothers stated that he has carried out not anything unlawful. Even Athiya Shetty used to be observed with him on the club. The video surfaced in every single place web very quickly.

#KLRahul Spotted In Strip Club In UK During His Recovery???? pic.twitter.com/l2MpFB5WKp — VK18???????? (@InChnadrakant) May 272023

Then againAthiya Shetty now made up our minds to lift her voice on the subject. On Saturday nightAthiya took to her Story wrote“I usually choose to be silent not reactbut sometimes it’s important to stup for yourself.”

She additional added“RahulI our friends went out to a regular placeas one does.” “Stop taking things out of contextcheck your facts before reporting,” said Athiya.

“Peace love,” she concluded.

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty Indian cricketer KL Rahul tied knot in a small rite at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

