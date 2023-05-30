At least 10 dead, 55 injured as bus of Hindu pilgrims falls into gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Rescuers get ready to make use of a crane after a bus sporting Hindu pilgrims to a shrine skid off a freeway bridge into a Himalayan gorge close to Jammu, India, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

At least 10 folks died and 55 had been injured when a bus sporting Hindu pilgrims skid into a mountain gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India — A bus sporting Hindu pilgrims to a shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir skid off a freeway bridge into a Himalayan gorge Tuesday, killing at least 10 folks and injuring 55, police mentioned.

The bus was once on technique to Katra the city from the northern state of Punjab’s Amritsar town when it fell into the gorge close to Jammu town, police mentioned.

Local police officer Chandan Kohli instructed newshounds that the bus was once overloaded. He mentioned the useless had been from India’s japanese Bihar state.

Residents and government rushed to the coincidence spot and introduced a rescue operation. The injured had been hospitalized.

The shrine of Vaishno Devi in Katra is very respected via Hindus and loads of 1000’s consult with it yearly.

India has some of the easiest highway demise charges in the sector, with loads of 1000’s of folks killed and injured yearly. Most crashes are blamed on reckless riding, poorly maintained roads and getting old cars.