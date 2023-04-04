Astronaut Headed To The Moon Has Ties To Prosper, Texas

On March 3, 2023, NASA announced the 4 astronauts who will make historical past with a commute to the Moon. One of which, has ties to Prosper, Texas.

Astronaut Victor Glover will probably be a pilot for the Artemis II flight. According to NASA, his father, Victor Glover Sr., lives in Prosper along with his spouse.

“Watching the announcement this morning I had tears running down my face because [I was] excited and emotional at the same time,” Glover Sr. advised NBC 5.

Victor J. Glover, Jr. was once decided on as an astronaut in 2013 whilst serving as a Legislative Fellow within the United States Senate. He not too long ago served as pilot and second-in-command at the Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon, named Resilience, which landed on May 2, 2021. During that yr Glover Jr. turned into the primary Black astronaut to finish a long-term keep aboard the International Space Station.

Three Americans and one Canadian will probably be at the group of Artemis II, a 10-day project. The flight is predicted to happen no previous than the tip of 2024 and can trip across the Moon ahead of going again to Earth. Artemis II is the primary crewed project on NASA’s trail to “establishing a long-term presence on the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis.”

The remainder of the four-person group is Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman of NASA, and Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency.

The flight, set to construct upon the uncrewed Artemis I project finished in December 2022, will come with the primary lady and primary consumer of colour at the Moon throughout the Artemis program. The function is to pave the way in which for long term long-term human exploration missions to the Moon, and sooner or later Mars.

“These astronauts and what they do inspire a whole generation of kids to want to be where they are,” Glover Sr. mentioned.

