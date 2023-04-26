Asim Riaz to play pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer Kick 2? : Bollywood News

Asim Riazthe model-turned-actor who rose to popularity after showing at the truth TV display Bigg Boss 13has transform a well-liked identify in the Indian leisure trade. The younger actor has been making headlines for his captivating looksacting skillsupcoming tasks. As consistent with the newest buzzAsim will quickly proportion the display area with Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan for the second one instalment of the latter’s widespread movie Kick.

Asim Riaz to play pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer Kick 2?

Yes! You learn it proper. If a record by means of Free Press Journal is one thing to pass bythen Asim has been presented a pivotal role in the impending Salman Khan movie. The record quoted a supply shut to Asim announcing“The film will release in 2024 an official announcement about Asim’s role in the film will be made soon.”

For the unversedin 2019Asim Riaz participated in the thirteenth season of the preferred truth TV display Bigg Boss. He emerged as the primary runner-up of the showlosing out to tv actress winner of the displaySiddharth Shukla. On the opposite handhe made his big-screen debut again in 2014 with the Varun Dhawan starrerMain Tera Hero.

Speaking of Kicklaunched in 2014the action-drama was once helmed by means of Sajid Nadiadwala below the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. Besides Salmanit additionally featured Jacqueline FernandezRandeep Hooda Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal lead roles. The sequel of the movie was once formally introduced a few years again. Howeverthe makers didn’t divulge any information about its forged free up.

