Asian Americans reclaim birth names amid rising hate incidents





Recently, there was a surge in hate incidents focused on Asian Americans. In reaction, some are reclaiming their birth names that they prior to now modified to extra Western sounding ones. This is a convention that has been commonplace amongst Asian Americans for quite a lot of causes, akin to assimilation and the will to steer clear of racism and discrimination.

Shanelle Kaul, a reporter, has shared tales of Asian Americans who’ve modified their names and at the moment are reverting again to their birth names. Kaul highlights that the verdict to modify one’s identify is a deeply private one, and that the fashion in opposition to reclaiming one’s birth identify is an act of self-empowerment.

This act of reclaiming birth names is a part of a broader motion in opposition to Asian Americans embracing their cultural identities within the face of rising racism and discrimination. It may be a solution to assert one’s individuality and withstand the pressures to adapt to mainstream norms.

