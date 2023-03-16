As Pathaan completes 50 days, Roopbani Cinema in Purnea, Bihar sells tickets of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer for just Rs. 50: “The last film to run for 50 days in our theatre was Krrish, which had released 17 years ago” : Bollywood News

The much-awaited Pathaan was released on January 252023it became out to be the largest hit of Hindi cinema. Starring Shah Rukh KhanDeepika Padukone John Abrahamthis Yash Raj Films (YRF) manufacturing took an earth-shattering openingthat too on a non-holiday. Due to the sure phrase of mouthit sustained grew from power to power. Yesterdayit finished 50 days surprisinglyit continues to get audiences even now.

- Advertisement -

As Pathaan completes 50 daysRoopbani Cinema in PurneaBihar sells tickets of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer for just Rs. 50: “The last film to run for 50 days in our theatre was Krrishwhich had released 17 years ago” (*17*)

Vishek Chauhanthe proprietor of Roopbani Cinema in PurneaBiharwas so crushed with the reaction to Pathaan that he celebrated its 50-day finishing touch in his personal taste. On ThursdayMarch 16he bought tickets for the 12:30 PM display of Pathaan for just Rs. 50. Surprisinglythe reaction for a day display on a running day for a filmwhich has already been watched through common moviegoerswas very encouraging.

For Vishek Chauhan, Pathaan celebrating 50 days was much more particular as the last film to do so feat in his theatre was Krrishstarring Hrithik Roshan. It was released long ago in 2006.

- Advertisement -

Speaking completely to Bollywood HungamaVishek Chauhan mentioned“I am very happy with the response to Pathaan. After a gap of 17 yearsa film has successfully completed 50 days in our cinema hall. The last film to run for 50 days was Krrish. On the special occasionwe sold tickets for Rs. 50. We were surprised with the turnout as the occupancy was around 60-70%. This is a terrific response for a film which is on its 50th day. I am very thankful to YRFShah Rukh KhanDeepika PadukoneJohn AbrahamSidharth AnandSalman Khan the others in the cast crew. We’d also like to thank the audience. During COVID-19the theatrical medium was quite affected. But Pathaan proves that cinema halls are going nowhere. As long as the right film comes alongthe audiences will always be there to watch the film.”

When requested if Pathaan was the largest grosser in Roopbani Cinema post-pandemiche responded“For our cinema hallthis is one of the biggest films of all timeforget pre or post-pandemic. The domestic lifetime numbers say it all. It has overtaken Baahubali 2 (2017). Even in our theatrethe collections have gone beyond Baahubali 2 many other films.”

Also Read: Kapil Sharma recollects how Shah Rukh Khan ‘counselled’ him all the way through his dangerous section; puzzled him about ‘taking drugs’

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection Pathaan Movie Review

- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for newest Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies replaceBox workplace collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiLeisure NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures handiest on Bollywood Hungama.