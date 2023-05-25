As GOP presidential candidates visit New Hampshire, Trump still casts long shadow

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has formally entered the Republican presidential nomination race, becoming a member of a box of six GOP hopefuls. Recently, DeSantis has been elevating his profile in New Hampshire, which can grasp the primary Republican presidential number one in early February. He has been airing commercials and greeting attainable citizens on the storied Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, in addition to attending conferences with Republican state legislators to advertise his document as Governor of Florida.

“We just completed what I would say is the boldest and most far-reaching agenda that we’ve seen in the modern history of the Republican Party,” DeSantis instructed the state lawmakers.

DeSantis embraces lots of former President Donald Trump’s positions however is noticed as extra disciplined, which satisfied round 50 New Hampshire state legislators, together with the House Majority Leader, to endorse him previous this month. With the principle not up to 40 weeks away, candidates are already making common visits to the state, attending the town halls, political boards and yard barbecues, and striving to get out from below Trump’s long shadow.

Other GOP hopefuls come with former Vice President Mike Pence, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, biotech govt Vivek Ramaswamy, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the one Black Republican within the Senate. During his visit to New Hampshire remaining week, DeSantis touted his document of chopping taxes, supporting college selection, and lowering crime. However, he didn’t point out signing into regulation one of the crucial strictest abortion bans within the nation, which may now not play smartly in reasonable New Hampshire.

While his message landed smartly with state lawmakers, his problem — and the problem going through different GOP presidential candidates — is that the majority Republican citizens have now not moved on from Trump.