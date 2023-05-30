Artificial intelligence threatens extinction, experts say in new warning

Scientists and tech trade leaders have issued a new warning concerning the perils that synthetic intelligence poses to humankind
LONDON — Scientists and tech trade leaders issued a new warning Tuesday concerning the perils that synthetic intelligence poses to humankind.
“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” mentioned the commentary posted on-line.
Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a pc scientist referred to as the godfather of man-made intelligence, had been a few of the loads of main figures who signed the commentary, which used to be posted at the Center for AI Safety’s web page.
Worries about synthetic intelligence techniques outsmarting people and working wild have intensified with the upward thrust of a new technology of extremely succesful AI chatbots similar to ChatGPT.
More than 1,000 researchers and technologists, together with Elon Musk, signed a letter previous this 12 months calling for a six-month pause on AI building as a result of, they mentioned, it poses “profound risks to society and humanity.”
Countries around the globe are scrambling to get a hold of laws for the creating generation, with the European Union blazing the path with its AI Act anticipated to be authorized later this 12 months.
post credit to Source link