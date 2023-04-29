Armed robbery suspect from Douglas flees to Florida, allegedly commits another robbery, ultimately shot in Kingsland during third alleged robbery attempt

Your Local Sinus Experts are actually positioned in 3 handy places:

Tifton, Douglas and Waycross!

An armed robbery suspect from Douglas has been shot 8 occasions in Camden County whilst allegedly making an attempt another armed robbery. He is hospitalized in crucial situation.



According to the Douglas Police Department, on Wednesday, April 28, 2023, officials answered to an armed robbery name in the parking zone of 831 South Peterson Avenue. The following day, officials reviewed video pictures from a number of companies close to the site and recognized the suspect as Qwinntavus Jordan. Investigators took a number of warrants on Jordan, together with armed robbery, two counts of ownership of a firearm by way of a convicted felon, and ownership of a firearm during the fee of sure crimes.



Jordan it seems that fled into Florida the place he endured his crime spree, in accordance to Flagler County officers. On Friday, April 28, 2023 at roughly 3:30 a.m., Flagler County deputies answered to a Circle Ok retailer in Palm Coast in reference to a robbery. An worker mentioned {that a} guy entered the shop and demanded the entire cash in the sign in. He discussed having a gun however by no means confirmed it. The suspect, recognized as Jordan, left with $90 and a couple of pieces.





Investigators decided that Jordan was once on I-95 heading north. Officers noticed his car in St. Johns County and pursued him thru St. Johns County, Duval County, and Nassau County. Jordan ultimately crossed into Georgia the place the Kingsland Police Department picked up the chase. They effectively deployed a Stop Stick on I-95 which introduced Jordan’s car to a halt. However, he jumped out of the car and fled on foot.





Jordan went to a close-by comfort retailer, confirmed a gun, and demanded the clerk’s keys. Jordan took the clerk’s car however crashed it throughout the entrance of the benefit retailer. He then jumped out of the car and chased the clerk and a buyer across the retailer. According to a Flagler County press unlock, “a struggle ensued.” By this time, the clerk had a weapon and shot Jordan 8 occasions. He was once taken into custody and transported to a health facility for remedy. He stays in crucial situation.





The investigation is ongoing. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Police Department, Kingsland Police Department, and different businesses are concerned in a technique or another.





Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly made a commentary after Jordan was once stuck: “I commend our Real Time Crime Center team for quickly developing suspect information and his vehicle and thank all the agencies that assisted in apprehending this armed and dangerous fugitive. I also commend the Georgia store clerk that put a swift end to this dirtbag’s crime spree. If he survives his injuries, he should spend a long time in prison.”





Press releases from the Douglas Police Department and the Flagler County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office contributed to this record.

