Arlington school shooting: 16-year-old victim identified

Family participants identified the teenager victim as Jashawn Poirier.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was once shot and killed outdoor a prime school in Arlington on Monday, and a listening to for the 15-year-old suspect printed extra main points surrounding the incident. Another scholar was once additionally injured.

An online fundraising page set via members of the family for Poirier described the 16-year-old as a “friendly, quiet kid” who “enjoyed video games, football, sport outings and just hanging out with friends and family.”

The 15-year-old suspect, whose title was once no longer launched, was once arrested and faces a capital homicide rate.

What came about

Arlington police on Monday mentioned they started responding to more than one calls a couple of capturing on the campus at round 6:55 a.m.

During a detention listening to for the suspect on Tuesday, it was once printed that surveillance video captured the incident because it opened up. The video was once extensively utilized to spot the suspect.

The surveillance photos reportedly confirmed the suspect firing an extended gun right into a crowd of scholars outdoor the school. Poirier was once fatally struck via gunfire, and a 16-year-old woman was once hit via shrapnel.

The woman instructed police she was once sitting on a bench outdoor the doorway when she was once hit. According to police, a dad or mum rushed the woman to the health center.

Police mentioned the suspect ran clear of the capturing scene however was once later arrested and brought to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center. Officers credited witnesses with serving to to find the suspect.

A cause for the capturing remains to be beneath investigation.

A pass judgement on at Tuesday’s listening to dominated that the suspect will stay in custody. Another listening to is anticipated in 10 days.

During the listening to, the pass judgement on additionally defined to prosecutors that once studying throughout the charging paperwork it gave the impression that officials failed to determine an immediate connection between the capturing and the 15-year-old they arrested within the case. He defined how the affidavit raised questions about precisely how officials concluded that the teenager is without delay answerable for the capturing.

The protection legal professional for the suspect launched a observation after the listening to:

“I had the opportunity to meet with this child first thing this morning,” legal professional Lisa Herrick mentioned. “He has never been involved in the juvenile justice system and is understandably emotional. This is a truly tragic case, but one in which we ask you to reserve judgment until we are able to reveal all of the facts and circumstances.”

‘My middle simply dropped’

The capturing led to misery for each oldsters and scholars on Monday as reunifications came about.

Students at Lamar High School have been taken to Arlington Athletics Center, the place oldsters may pick out them up.

Parents and scholars spoke with WFAA about their enjoy.

“I was just texting [my granddaughter], back and forth, back and forth, we were texting, so, I was a little bit at ease, the minute I saw her, my heart just dropped,” Marti Sanchez mentioned as she was once selecting up her granddaughter.

“This is my first time dealing with something like this,” Sanchez added. “You don’t know now days, it can happen in a mall, it can happen in a grocery story, it can happen anywhere.”

Freshman Stephanie Escamila mentioned she had simply entered the school when the capturing came about. She mentioned she noticed any individual at the flooring however did not suppose it was once critical in the beginning.