Arlington says Rougned Odor punch mural violates city code

The city of Arlington in Texas has knowledgeable Gilberto’s Taco Shop that its mural of Rougned Odor punching Jose Bautista should be taken down because it violates city code. According to the code, painted work of art can handiest be positioned throughout the downtown or leisure district limitations. Gilberto’s is simply outdoor the downtown house.

Artist Juan Velazquez, who painted the mural, depicts the mythical “Don’t mess with Texas” second which took place in 2016 right through a frozen week in February. Velazquez braved the chilly to color the mural, which is 55 ft extensive and 14 ft top.