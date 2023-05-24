Arlington police: Woman kills husband using hammer







A 42-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly fatally hanging her husband within the head with a hammer, in line with the Arlington Police Department.

The incident passed off simply earlier than 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 when Arlington Police officials have been dispatched to an rental advanced within the 3200 block of Sweetgum Trail in accordance with a home disturbance.

Upon arriving, the girl later known as My Tran, referred to as 911 and admitted to hitting her husband within the head with a hammer.

Upon getting into the rental, officials discovered the sufferer, a 45-year-old guy, mendacity unresponsive in a bed room. He used to be pronounced useless on the scene, in line with government.

The police reported that Tran instructed investigators that her husband had asked her presence within the rental to signal divorce papers.