Are Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia dating? Dahaad co-star Gulshan Devaiah says, ‘Kuch to hai…’

Vijay Varma Tamannaah Bhatia are rumoured to be a pair. Though the celebs have no longer spoken about their bond in publicthere were occasions when they’ve been papped in combination. It all began with an image of them allegedly kissing all over the New Years birthday celebration in Goa that went viral on social media. Since thenthey were noticed at occasions date nights a couple of occasions. They are as soon as once more within the newsas Gulshan Devaiah has shared about their equation.

Gulshan Devaiah talks about teasing Vijay Varma

Gulshan Devaiah Vijay Varma lately starred in combination in Dahaad. Sonakshi Sinha could also be part of the movie. At the trailer release eventit used to be Gulshan Devaiah who began teasing Vijay Varma over Tamannaah Bhatia. Nowin an interview he has spoken about it. To Hindustan Timeshe mentioned that he used to be a lot beneath the limits whilst teasing Vijay Varma that the actor took it sportingly. He mentioned that they’re just right pals can tease too. Talking about whether or not Vijay Varma Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship rumourshe mentioned that he has no thought what’s going on between the 2. But he feels that they percentage a just right chemistry.

What’s cooking between Vijay Tamaannah?

Gulshan Devaiah used to be quoted pronouncing”I have no idea. I haven’t even met her. I have seen just media reports pictures of them together started teasing. But by the looks of hisrather than me confirminghis face says something. Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi. They do look like they have very good chemistry. I’m sure that means something.” Wellfans also are in need of to know what is that this ‘kuch toh’ between the rumoured couple.

Talking about Dahaadthe sequence has gained a thumbs up from the target audience. Sonakshi SinhaGulshan DevaiahVijay VarmaSohum Shah’s performances were favored via all. While Sonkashi Sinha Gulshan Devaiah play police officersVijay Varma is the professor the villain of the sequence. It is an 8 episode sequence about ladies who’re mysteriously discovered useless in public toilet. The internet sequence is live to tell the tale Amazon Prime Videos. For extra leisure newsstay tuned to BollywoodLife.

