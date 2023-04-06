April Fools’ Day: Baseball moms prank their sons by changing their walk up songs to female anthems

- Advertisement -

Some moms had some a laugh on April Fools’ Day as they pranked their baseball-playing youngsters.

The kids are used to strolling up to the plate with tune blaring however the tunes modified on Saturday.

Their moms altered the backing tracks to female anthems as their youngsters walked up.

The first batter headed to the plate, No. 3, and he was once stuck by marvel when ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis got here on.

‘My milkshake brings all of the boys to the backyard,’ was once heard.

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Anaconda’ was once performed subsequent, particularly the lyrics ‘Oh my God, have a look at her butt’ have been decided on.

A 3rd batter strolled on up and gave the impression targeted at the job handy, if a bit of puzzled to get started with, as Big Boss Vette’s Pretty Girls Walk performed.

The hilarious video persisted with a fourth observe – Shania Twain’s giant hit ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’.

The April 1 trick appeared to create quite a lot of leisure.

The 4 female anthems have been captured on video, and was once shared to TikTok, with laughter heard within the background.

The boys in aggressive motion additionally appeared to take the prank smartly with the primary batter observed smiling within the pictures.