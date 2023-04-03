April 2, 2023 Trump indictment news

2:16 p.m. ET, April 2, 2023

Here’s what 2 of Trump’s attainable presidential number one warring parties stated about his indictment this weekend







Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.



(Getty Images)



Two of his attainable warring parties within the GOP number one — who’ve now not but officially introduced candidacies — took other tacks when discussing Trump’s historic indictment this weekend.

Here is what they needed to say:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for indicting “a former president on misdemeanor offenses” for “purely political purposes” in a speech Saturday on the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference.

“That is when you know that the law has been weaponized for political purposes; that is when you know that the left is using that to target their political opponent,” DeSantis stated.

“This man is all about politics. He is available in, his complete factor is he does not need other folks to be in prison. He needs to downgrade felonies to misdemeanors,” the governor said “Really, in reality bad stuff. And then what does he do? He turns round, does a flimsy indictment in opposition to a former president of the United States.”

DeSantis stated whilst Bragg is taking a look to reduce consequences on different offenders, he is taking a look to price Trump with a criminal for business-related crimes that are supposed to be regarded as misdemeanors.

“This guy is doing politics. He has an agenda. That is not the rule of law,” DeSantis persevered, as the group broke into applause that become a status ovation.

Context on Bragg’s marketing campaign: Bragg Bragg ran for district attorney as a reformer . He has aggressively pursued Trump and different revolutionary priorities since getting elected, together with now not prosecuting some low-level crimes and discovering choices to incarceration for sure offenders.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, some of the few , some of the few Republican 2024 hopefuls who didn’t immediately criticize Donald Trump’s indictment, stated past due Friday that the previous president “shouldn’t be the nominee” and “can’t win” the 2024 election.

Sununu stated on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” that the ancient indictment has created a “circus.”

- Advertisement - Asked if he idea Trump used to be in charge, the governor stated: “You know what the indictments are? Like, I’m assuming he’s, proper?”

Sununu stated the indictment “only helps” Trump together with his supporters, however he does not imagine the previous president must be the GOP’s nominee within the 2024 presidential election.

“I don’t believe he will be the nominee. He should not be the nominee. He can not win in ’24,” the governor said. “But this builds numerous empathy, sympathy, if you’re going to. It solidifies his base.”