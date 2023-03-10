Apple to launch new classical music streaming app

Apple is launching a new standalone app designed in particular for streaming classical music. Apple Music Classical will probably be to be had in overdue March, and can be offering get admission to to greater than 5 million classical music tracks, the corporate said.

Apple stated the app could have the sector’s greatest classical music catalog and have 1000’s of unique albums.

Introducing Apple Music Classical, the new app designed in particular for classical music. Pre-order these days at the @AppStore. https://t.co/lwnF4Dx4ua pic.twitter.com/F8uMKMVm2i — Apple Music Classical (@AppleClassical) March 9, 2023

The app will probably be unfastened for customers already subscribed to Apple Music, the corporate stated.

The transfer seems to be the fruits of Apple’s 2021 acquisition of the classical music streaming service Primephonic.

“Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world,” Vice President of Apple Music and Beats Oliver Schusser stated on the time.

The new classical app is anticipated to launch on March 28.

