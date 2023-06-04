Apple is expected to unveil sleek headset aimed at thrusting the masses into alternate realities





After years of hypothesis, Apple is set to unveil a digital and augmented fact headset, which might be known as “Reality Pro,” at its annual builders convention on Monday. The high-priced headset would possibly end up to be area of interest, leaving Apple in pageant with different primary tech firms, akin to Facebook and Microsoft, that experience additionally struggled to popularize an identical gadgets. Although Apple has no longer all the time been the first to carry a brand new tool to marketplace, it has a historical past of liberating game-changing era, akin to the Mac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods. Apple CEO Tim Cook has additionally touted augmented fact as era’s subsequent quantum jump, but it surely stays to be noticed whether or not the new headset will succeed in mass attraction.