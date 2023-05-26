Apple crash detection software triggers fake 911 calls

- Advertisement -

There has been an increase in fake 911 calls, making it challenging for first responders to do their job. The problem is associated with the new iPhone 14’s crash detection feature , released in September 2022. The phone sensors detect crashes, resembling skiing or snowmobiling accidents, and ultimately raising false alarms.

The Lutsen Mountains Ski resort in Cook County, Minnesota, is the largest ski resort in the area, and it covers the mountains and surrounding regions crucial for tourism to keep the community afloat. “When people take a tumble or a fall, the crash detection feature automatically calls 911, so since December 1, we have fielded a 155 false 911 calls at our dispatch center,” said Sheriff Pat Eliasen.

Sheriff Eliasen estimates nearly 30 hours of manpower has been spent on these false calls. Dispatchers say that this is taking away resources from people who genuinely need help. The county with four ski resorts in Breckenridge, Colorado sees the same issue too. “This just sent our dispatch center into overload because all of a sudden, these calls were coming in as ski season ramped up,” Summitt County Communications Director Dave Rossi said.

Updates to prevent fake 911 calls have been made by Apple, as they are aware of the issue. “We are committed to continually improving these features. Additional Crash Detection optimizations will be available in an upcoming software release,” said an Apple spokesperson.