Anti-vaxxers go to vaccine expert Peter Hotez’s home after Joe Rogan’s RFK debate challenge

A vaccine scientist says anti-vaccine activists "stalked" him at his home Sunday after Joe Rogan and others, together with Twitter proprietor Elon Musk, challenged the scientist to debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine proponent and Democratic presidential candidate, over vaccine incorrect information. Peter Hotez, a Houston-based scientist and pediatrician in international well being, vaccinology and overlooked tropical illness regulate, spent a lot of the pandemic debunking incorrect information unfold on-line about covid-19 and the vaccines focused on the coronavirus. He used to be additionally a part of a Nobel Prize-nominated workforce of scientists who created an reasonably priced, easy-to-make coronavirus vaccine.

Hotez criticized Rogan over the weekend as “awful” for webhosting Kennedy, one of the most nation’s main anti-vaccine advocates who has peddled false claims linking vaccines to autism, on Rogan’s wildly standard podcast final week. In reaction, Rogan publicly challenged the vaccine scientist to debate Kennedy, in a tweet Saturday that’s now been considered greater than 50 million occasions. Rogan stated he’d give $100,000 to the charity of Hotez’s selection “if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit.” Then, billionaires claimed they’d give extra money and vaccine skeptics piled on. Among them used to be Musk, who tweeted that Hotez used to be “afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong.”

But Hotez stated he used to be now not ready for what opened up Sunday, when anti-vaccine activists confirmed up at his home to harass, taunt and confront him about Rogan’s challenge to debate Kennedy. He tweeted that he used to be “stalked in front of my home by a couple of antivaxers taunting me to debate RFKJr.”

In an interview Monday, Hotez stated he and his spouse have been returning with a cake for Father’s Day when two other people “accosted me when we were walking into the house.” - Advertisement -

“He shoved a cellphone camera in my face and asked if I would debate RFK on Rogan. They were clearly lying in wait,” Hotez, 65, instructed The Washington Post. “It’s very sad. All we were trying to do is get a cake for Father’s Day.”

He added, “The anti-vaccine attacks usually come in waves of aggression, and this one is about as bad as it’s been in the last 20 years.”

A spokesperson for Spotify, the streaming platform that hosts "The Joe Rogan Experience," didn't reply to a request for remark Monday morning, and Rogan has now not publicly addressed how other people went to Hotez's home following his challenge to debate Kennedy.

A spokesperson with Kennedy’s marketing campaign didn’t reply to a request for remark. In a answer to one in every of Rogan’s tweets about Hotez, Kennedy advised the vaccine scientist to have what he described as a “respectful, congenial, informative debate that the American people deserve.”

Rogan has time and again performed down the will for coronavirus vaccines and used his platform to flirt with incorrect information about covid.

In January 2022, a coalition of masses of docs and public well being professionals referred to as out Spotify for permitting Rogan to unfold “false and societally harmful assertions” about covid-19 and vaccination. Rogan replied via vowing to have mainstream professionals give their viewpoints after visitors espousing extra fringe evaluations, announcing he would “do my best to make sure that I’ve researched these topics — the controversial ones in particular — and have all the pertinent facts at hand before I discuss them.”

“I don’t always get it right,” Rogan, whose display has an estimated 11 million listeners in keeping with episode, stated in 2022.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek wrote in a news release final 12 months that he refused to cancel Rogan, announcing, “It is important to me that we don’t take on the position of being content censor while also making sure that there are rules in place and consequences for those who violate them.” That give a boost to came visiting the similar time that more or less 70 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” have been got rid of from the platform with out clarification.

Kennedy, who introduced in April that he used to be operating for president, has parlayed his well-known lineage because the son of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy to change into an influential recommend in environmental legislation. He has additionally been publicly criticized via his circle of relatives for his anti-vaccine activism and in the end changed into some of the distinguished figures spreading coronavirus vaccine incorrect information all through the pandemic.

A 2022 analysis from the Peterson Center on Healthcare and KFF estimated on the time that greater than 234,000 unvaccinated Americans died who may have lived had they been immunized in opposition to the virus.

Hotez is not any stranger to assaults, pointing to how Stephen Okay. Bannon, a right-wing podcaster and longtime adviser to former president Donald Trump, referred to as Hotez “a criminal” final week. Hotez is a professor of pediatrics and molecular virology at Baylor College of Medicine and the co-director for the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

Hotez stated he has tried to achieve vaccine skeptics via making an attempt to go on “The Joe Rogan Experience” all through the pandemic, when the host used to be “having these people on his show who were very damaging” and spreading vaccine incorrect information. He used to be unsuccessful.

That development persisted when Rogan hosted Kennedy on his display Thursday for a three-hour dialog. A few days later, Hotez quote-tweeted his give a boost to of a Vice article titled, “Spotify Has Stopped Even Sort of Trying to Stem Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation.”

“From all the online attacks I’m receiving after this absurd podcast, it’s clear many actually believe this nonsense,” Hotez wrote Saturday.

Hotez’s tweet were given the eye of Rogan, who put out his challenge for the vaccine scientist to debate Kennedy.

Peter, in case you declare what RFKjr is announcing is “misinformation” I’m providing you $100,000.00 to the charity of your selection in case you’re prepared to debate him on my display with out a point in time. https://t.co/m0HxYek0GX — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 17, 2023

After Hotez answered to Rogan that he used to be “always willing to speak” with him, Rogan criticized what he referred to as “a non answer” and his give a boost to of the Vice article.

“If you’re really serious about what you stand for, you now have a massive opportunity for a debate that will reach the largest audience a discussion like this has ever had,” Rogan wrote in some other tweet considered via tens of thousands and thousands of other people.

Hotez stated that whilst he used to be “happy to come on and clear the air,” he would now not do it with Kennedy. Hotez instructed The Post that he had spoken to Kennedy sooner than the pandemic and that he didn’t “think it’s going to be productive” to talk to him once more now about vaccine incorrect information.

“To those misunderstanding what he’s saying, he’s NOT agreeing to debate @RobertKennedyJr,” Rogan wrote.

The dialog escalated additional when billionaires like Bill Ackman vowed to upload $150,000 to the full so “the public can hear an open debate on an important topic.”

Musk chimed in once more. “Maybe @PeterHotez just hates charity,” he wrote.

While Hotez did have billionaire supporters of his personal comparable to Dallas Mavericks proprietor Mark Cuban, the vaccine scientist stated he used to be crushed via how one of the vital maximum influential customers at the app, together with its proprietor, have been going after him for quote-tweeting a piece of writing essential of Rogan.

“My first thought was, ‘Between Rogan and Elon, and maybe RFK, too, it includes just about every follower on Twitter,’” he stated, jokingly. “I was like, ‘My God, what are they saying about me?’”

The scenario, alternatively, worsened Sunday when he and his spouse returned from the bakery. Hotez stated he temporarily discovered what used to be happening when a right-wing provocateur approached him together with his digital camera telephone and requested him about “vaccine injuries on children.” The vaccine scientist is noticed on video announcing the person is harassing him sooner than locking the entrance gate to his home. Another lady is heard yelling within the background at Hotez.

“These kind of people usually don’t come to my home,” he stated. “You always worry if they are carrying a weapon. I wasn’t going to hang around to find out.”

In the times since his back-and-forth with Rogan went viral, Hotez stated he’s gained demise threats in his inbox. Hotez, who’s Jewish, stated he’s additionally gained messages with Nazi imagery. It has led to larger safety at paintings and home, he stated.

While he’s grateful for the give a boost to from other people comparable to Cuban and actor and activist George Takei, Hotez is worried in regards to the emerging “anti-science aggression” that Rogan has helped gas, he stated.

“He didn’t have to blow this up by bringing in RFK, and the same goes for Elon. There was no reason for piling on like that,” he stated.