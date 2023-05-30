Another dog abandoned on notorious southern Dallas street

The southern Dallas space close to Interstate 20, extra particularly the Dowdy Ferry Road location, has a name for other folks getting rid of animals alive or useless. The newest incident has investigators on the lookout for the suspects who abandoned a tender pitbull in a wire-frame kennel on 2400 Dowdy Ferry Road and for individuals who rescued it.

Surveillance cameras captured a pair in a small, blue four-door hatchback leaving behind the kennel with the dog inside of and using away. During the evening, the cameras recorded the dog roaming the world, together with the center of the street. The subsequent day, 3 people together with a software employee have been recorded selecting up the dog and its kennel. The two males have been noticed placing the dog and kennel in a blue pickup truck and using away. Authorities are on the lookout for ends up in in finding all people concerned, together with those that seem to have rescued the dog, to make sure the animal's well-being.

Unfortunately, the Dowdy Ferry Animal Commission’s cameras also are monitoring further circumstances of useless animal disposal in the similar space. If you may have any information on those investigations, please touch the DFAC at 214.543.4419 or Dallas Animal Services at 469.331.6640.