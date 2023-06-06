Anna Shay, fan favorite on ‘Bling Empire,’ dead at 62

LOS ANGELES — Anna Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout big name of the Netflix fact sequence “Bling Empire,” has died at 62.

Shay died from a stroke, in step with a circle of relatives commentary supplied to The Associated Press on Monday. (*62*) was once no longer instantly transparent when she died.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our own brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away,” the circle of relatives stated. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Shay, a Los Angeles socialite, accumulated a fortune after she and her brother offered their father’s corporate, Pacific Architects and Engineers, after his loss of life.

She advised OprahMagazine.com in a 2021 interview she had no concept what she was once coming into when she joined the forged of “Bling Empire,” which chronicled the lives of extremely rich Angelenos of Asian descent.

Originally, Shay idea her good friend and govt manufacturer on the sequence, Jeff Jenkins, sought after her to paintings at the back of the scenes.

“The next thing I knew, I was sitting in front of the camera. I’m really quite shy, so it was hard. I never thought about doing this, especially at my age,” she stated.

The sequence drew comparisons to the blockbuster movie “Crazy Rich Asians.” The sequence premiered in 2021 and was once not too long ago canceled after 3 seasons.

Shay, a fan favorite on the display, was once a fixture in Los Angeles top society. She was once the one daughter of Edward Shay, the American billionaire founding father of the protection and executive services and products contractor, and Ai-San, his half-Japanese, half-Russian spouse.

Shay stated within the Oprah interview that her mom as soon as advised her, “You were born in a crystal ball with a silver spoon.’”

The fact big name was once born and raised in Japan. Her simplest son, Kenny Kemp, earned himself slightly of the highlight as smartly, in short showing on the sequence and gathering an enormous choice of pricy bongs, in step with BuzzFeed News.