Andy Robertson assistant referee elbow claims to be investigated by PGMOL

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have showed they have got opened an investigation into an incident involving Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson and one of the crucial assistant referees from Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
After the half-time whistle used to be blown, Robertson went to confront authentic Constantine Hatzidakis, who disregarded the Scot and seemed to catch him within the face.
Robertson and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson furiously reported the incident to lead referee Paul Tierney however their heated protests led to a yellow card for the left-back.
Now, PGMOL have showed they are going to glance into the incident.
“PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield,” a commentary learn.
”We will evaluation the topic in complete as soon as the sport has concluded.”
After the sport, supervisor Jurgen Klopp confessed he had no longer observed the incident reside.
“I didn’t see it,” he said. “Now clearly I’ve time to watch it however I didn’t, simply because I will not provide the solutions. I didn’t see it. I heard the images talk for themselves. I will not say anymore. I didn’t see a bit of.”
Asked whether the officials had attempted to explain the situation to either Klopp or Robertson, the boss continued: “No. They don’t come to us. If we have now one thing we have now to cross to them, and I did not need the rest.
“I think there are some things we can talk about but they are not really helpful, but we had our issues with some referees.”
