Andy Cohen’s daughter born via ‘one of the first’ surrogacy in New York

Andy Cohen has mentioned that her daughter Lucy is one of the first surrogate small children in New York.

Appearing at the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Cohen mentioned, “I wanted to have the baby in New York, or I wanted my surrogate to have the baby in New York. And so Lucy was one of the first surrogate babies born here.”

The Bravo exec mentioned that gestational surrogacy was once prohibited in the state in 2020 however added he made efforts to lend a hand go the invoice.

The 55-year-old lauded then-Governor Andrew Cuomo, who “really made it happen” in the legislation’s passing.

“But also, it was good because it gave me a lot more time to kind of get good at it with Ben,” he added.

Meanwhile, in keeping with the New York Department of Health, gestational surrogacy is markedly other from conventional surrogacy, the place fertilization occurs with out surrogate eggs.

Earlier, Cohen weighed in on managing paintings and parenthood in his early fifties.

“Parenting has changed me in every way. I mean, I think my priorities have completely shifted. I think my sense of accomplishment has totally changed. And even just getting your kids breakfast and getting them out to school, when I drop him off at school, I’m like, ‘You did it, dude! That was a rough two-and-a-half hours, you know?'”